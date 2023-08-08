TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Loss and devastation.

Southern Lewis County is recovering from tornado-like conditions that hit the region on Monday, August 7. Several tornado warnings were issued throughout the evening for both Jefferson and Lewis counties.

According to witnesses, funnel clouds were spotted in the Village of Turin near the Snow Ridge Ski Resort that night.

“We came sprinting outside and we [saw] the spiral forming in the clouds coming down,” Gregory Myers said.

The storm ripped through the area and caused significant destruction. Especially at the West Wind Motel and Townhouses.

Owner Nicole Sadowski and her family were out of town on vacation when they got the call that their property was in trouble.

“We drove up last night, got here around 5 a.m. My townhouses, my motel, my shop, my studio, everything is destroyed right now,” Sadowski said. “All the ceilings are done, there’s no roof.”

The storm also resulted in tree damage. One fell on the Sadowski’s horse “Oreo,” who died as a result.

“He did not make it,” she expressed. “It was worse than we expected.”

At the time of the storm, two families were living in the West Wind townhouses and saw it all. This included Kim Long and her eight-year-old son Edward.

“The sound of breaking glass is horrifying for me,” Long said. “I can only imagine what it is for a child.”

Long and her song just moved into the West Wind a day and a half before the storm. Now their lives have been flipped upside down.

“We went from shopping yesterday, to a wonderful day out for lunch, to come home to unpack in our new place, to end up with no home,” she shared.

The two hid from the storm in the apartment staircase, where Long said, she wasn’t sure if they would survive.

“I think the hardest part is trying to protect your child from the elements of nature that are beyond your control,” she expressed. “Literally we had five minutes from the time we got the message on our phone to when the tornado hit.”

But she said it only lasted a few minutes. Then she and her son hid with their neighbors until the roof caved in and were forced to evacuate the property.

This is when they eventually fled in their vehicle.

“Between the tears and holding one another, we were able to get through that part of it,” she said. “It went silent. It was just dead silent. I have never in my life seen anything like this before.”

Overall, no one was hurt during the storm. However, cleanup will likely take months.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo is investigating the area and will soon determine if a tornado did touch down on the Village of Turin on August 7.