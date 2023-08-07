WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Extreme weather warnings have been issued in the North Country.

The National Weather Service activated tornado warnings for parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties at 6:19 on Monday, August 7. The NWS warned that a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Carthage, roughly eight miles southeast of Fort Drum.

The NWS said that radar indicated rotation. This storm could result in dangerous flying debris, and damage to mobile homes, roofs, windows and vehicles. Tree damage is also likely, officials said.

People are urged to take cover immediately. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows if possible.

Impacted locations include Fort Drum, Carthage, West Carthage, Herrings, Philadelphia, Antwerp, Deferiet, Great Bend, Lake Bonaparte and Natural Bridge.

The tornado warning is set to expire at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC50 for updates.