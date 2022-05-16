LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northeastern Lewis County.

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Whetstone Gulf State Park, 16 miles north of Boonville, at 2:52 p.m. on Monday, moving northeast at 40 miles per hour. The warning will remain in effect until 3:30 p.m.

Locations that will be impacted by the storm include Lowville, New Bremen, Watson, Croghan, Belfort, Soft Maple, Reservoir, Kirschnerville, Beaver Falls, Brantingham, and Sperryville.

The NWS warned that flying debris is possible and will be dangerous to those caught without shelter and that mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees is likely.

Residents in the area are advised to take cover and move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. People are also encouraged to avoid windows.