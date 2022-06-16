JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued tornado watches across the North Country.

According to the NWS, this applies to several counties in New York including Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties as there is a higher risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

The NWS warned that the main concerns are damaging winds and large hail.

Additional watches were issued for Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Erie, Franklin, Genesee, Hamilton, Herkimer, Livingston, Madison, Monroe, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Orleans, Oswego, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates counties.

Tornado watches were issued at 2:45 p.m. and are set to expire at 11 p.m. on Thursday, June 16.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for active weather alerts and updated forecasts.