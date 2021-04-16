Total COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic near 7K in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Total COVID-19 cases are nearing 7,000 in St. Lawrence County.

This was confirmed in a daily report from St. Lawrence County Public Health which reported 24 new COVID-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 6,957 cases.

Of the positive cases six remain hospitalized, 165 active and 6,698 have been released from isolation.

94 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

As of April 14, 288,999 COVID-19 tests have been performed in St. Lawrence County.

Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Testing is by appointment only. Please call the hotline numbers below between 8a-4p if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested: