WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Mark your calendars for April 8 in two years when the next total solar eclipse will hit North America.

This eclipse is already being considered the Great American Solar Eclipse as it will move across most of the country, which the entire North Country in its path.

A solar eclipse is when the moon passes through the central part of the Earth’s shadow, called the umbra, and completely blocks direct light from the sun. When an eclipse occurs, some locations will witness a full shadow, called totality, and others will see a partial shadow.

During this darkness, temperatures can drop more than 15 degrees Fahrenheit and crickets may even begin chirping as if it is nighttime.

In the United States, totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 p.m. CDT and end in Maine at 3:35 p.m. EDT on April 8, 2024.

The duration of totality will be up to 4 minutes and 27 seconds. This is almost double that of the Great American Eclipse that occurred in 2017.

The sun will disappear in Watertown for one of the longest periods compared to other locations in New York. According to scientists, the total eclipse could last up to 3 minutes and 35 seconds in Watertown and the immediate surrounding areas.

Most of Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and the St. Lawrence River valley will also be in the path of the total solar eclipse. Additional areas that will see the total solar eclipse are listed below:

Duration of totality Partial eclipse begins Total eclipse begins Partial eclipse ends Buffalo, NY 3m 45s 2:04 p.m. 3:18 p.m. 4:23 p.m. Rochester, NY 3m 40s 2:06 p.m. 3:20 p.m. 4:33 p.m. Syracuse, NY 1m 26s 2:09 p.m. 3:23 p.m. 4:34 p.m. Hamilton, Ontario 1m 43s 2:03 p.m. 3:18 p.m. 4:31 p.m. Montreal, Quebec 1m 12s 2:14 p.m. 3:26 p.m. 4:36 p.m. Source: Great American Eclipse

Make sure to have your calendars marked and plan where to watch the eclipse. After 2024, the next total solar eclipse to cross over the United States won’t happen again until August 12, 2045.