Tour boat taking on water after running aground on St. Lawrence River

ST. LAWRENCE RIVER, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Uncle Sam’s Tour Boat is currently taking on water on the St. Lawrence River.

U.S. Coast Guard out of Alexandria Bay Senior Chief reported that approximately 130 passengers were evacuated from the vessel on Thursday afternoon.

The boat, “Island Duchess”, ran aground while conducting a daily tour around the 1000 Islands region. Local resident Ryan Pereira captured the photos below in his pontoon boat off the tip of Grenadier Island in Canada.



Photos: Ryan Pereira

U.S. Coast Guard currently has two boats on the scene and is being assisted by the fire department, Canadian Coast Guard and state and federal officials.

Local residents reported helicopters and C-130 planes circling the incident.

The cause of the accident has not been confirmed.

