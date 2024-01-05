ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Town of Alexandria is looking for public feedback on possibly renovating its municipal sports complex.

There will be a meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 10 at the town office building. The meeting will review plans for the Bolton Avenue arena, which is across the street from Alexandria Central School.

Hockey, lacrosse, indoor soccer and other events are hosted at the complex.

Improvements listed on the village website include upgrades to the restrooms, bleachers and announcer booth. Other upgrades include replacing the roofing, siding, plumbing and electrical systems among other things.

The town welcomes feedback from the community regarding the project.