MADIRD, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Town of Madrid will flush its hydrant system on Thursday, October 5 at 10 p.m.

The system is being flushed because the water district wants to keep the hydrants in working order. The maintenance is also being done to clean out the system.

Persons may experience water discoloration. Officials say to let the cold- water faucet run until it clears.

If it does not clear, call the town offices at 315-322-5606 and follow the directions.