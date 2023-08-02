WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A town of Orleans man was remanded for 30 days in the Jefferson County Jail for multiple hunting violations and the unlawful harvest of numerous white-tailed deer.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officials investigated Lane Angus, who lost his hunting privileges in 2021, On Tuesday, October 25, investigators began looking into reports of a subject shooting and killing an eight-point buck earlier that week.

During the investigation, officers determined Angus harvested the buck despite knowing his hunting privileges were revoked. The ECOs seized the deer, the rifle used to shoot it, and ticketed Angus for two misdemeanor charges of unlawfully taking big game and hunting while privileges are revoked.

Angus later picked up additional charges for his role in the illegal take of another deer at night, with a light, and from a vehicle. He pleaded guilty to the charges in the Town of Orleans Court but failed to pay fines as required by his plea agreement.

An arrest warrant was issued in June 2023 and officers arrested Angus on Tuesday, July 18. A judge ordered Angus remanded to the Jefferson County Jail for 30 days due to his continued disregard for the Court and State Environmental Conservation Law.