ORLEANS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man in Jefferson County has been arrested following a criminal mischief incident.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, on May 16 around 8 a.m., a suspect “intentionally” damaged a 2019 Jeep Renegade in the Town of Orleans.

The suspect was identified as 50-year-old Robert L. Gonio of Orleans. The Sheriff’s Office said that Gonio allegedly smashed the rear window of the car and threw his bicycle on the hood. This resulted in dents and scratches that will cost over $1,500.

As a result, Gonio was arrested on the charge of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, which is a Class D Felony. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that drugs and alcohol were not involved.