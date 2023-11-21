WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Town of Watertown and Port Leyden will get some help from New York State with their water systems.

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced nearly $23 million in New York State Community Development Block Grants have been awarded to 33 village, town, and county-wide applicants across the State.

The funds will be used for projects that range from comprehensive planning studies and community facilities to sewer and water main replacements.

Building, preserving, and stabilizing our communities has never been more important and even the smallest amount of assistance is all it takes to help our local governments address overdue repairs, improve their roads, fix their water lines, or get started on planning their next important project. New Yorkers deserve to live in updated, safe neighborhoods and we are committed to making that reality. New York Governor Kathy Hochul

The town of Watertown in Jefferson County will use $1.25 million to work on the water public infrastructure while the village of Port Leyden in Lewis County will use $887,000 to expand the village’s wastewater treatment facility and collection system.

The Consolidated Funding Application was created to streamline and expedite the grant application process. The CFA process marks a fundamental shift in the way state resources are allocated, ensuring less bureaucracy and greater efficiency to fulfill local economic development needs.