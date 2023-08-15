TOWN OF WATSON (WWTI) – The Town of Watson has declared a state of emergency on Friday, August 11 due to the severe flooding caused by rain in the area.

The declaration is retroactive to Monday, August 7 and was made by Town Supervisor Jeffrey Hoch. The announcement said that excessive rain and severe flooding threaten the health and welfare of the residents of the town.

The declaration tells all departments and agencies in the town to take the needed steps to protect residents and public infrastructure. It also directs to provide emergency assistance when needed.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect until further notice.