LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A home in town of Watson burned down after a fire early in the evening Sunday, August 20.

Firefighters were called to 7275 North Chases Lake Road at 6:35 p.m. Sunday night where the single-story home was fully involved. Lowville Fire Chief Joseph Austin said that crews responded 10 minutes after they were called to the scene.

Fire crews and a passerby that called 911 helped get three dogs out of the house, but one fled into the woods. A fourth dog was found deceased in the house.

Michael Gudgridge, who owned the home, was not there at the time of the start of the blaze. No one else was inside the house as well.

An electrical malfunction at the fuse box was deemed to be the cause of the fire. The New Bremen and Glenfield fire departments provided mutual aid.