Tractor incident kills Alexandria Bay man

ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Alexandria Bay lost his life on Monday after a tractor incident in Jefferson County.

New York State Police confirmed that in the evening on June 7, State Police in Alexandria Bay responded to Creek Road in the town of Alexandria for a report of a man that was trapped under a mowing implement connected to a tractor.

State Police identified the victim as Robert J. Pagel, 76.

Troopers stated that Pagel appeared to have been ejected and became entrapped and dragged by the moving tractor that he was operating.

Pagel was transported to the Jefferson County Morgue and is pending an autopsy.

Police reported that there were no signs of foul or suspicious play.

The Alexandria Bay Fire Department assisted New York State Police on the scene.