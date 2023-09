GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – A tractor trailer crash in the town of Gouverneur has closed Route 11 in both directions as of 3:30 p.m.

Route 11 northbound and southbound between 2064 Route 11 and Bristol Road has the road closed due to the accident. This is from the Gouverneur town line to the DeKalb town line. We’ll provide more information if and when it becomes available.