Traffic advisory for Duffy Street in Watertown Thursday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Department of Public Works is alerting the city of Watertown of a traffic advisory throughout the day on Thursday.

Watertown DPW will be conducting repairs on the 100 block of Duffy Street, leading to the temporary closure between Glen Street and the dead end.

Repairs will begin on Thursday September 24 at 7:30 a.m. and the DPW stated that they will be completed by the end of the day.

Public Works crews will install temporary barricades, signage and have an on-site flagman.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.