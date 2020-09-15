Traffic advisory for Pleasant Street in Watertown on Wednesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Department of Public Works is alerting residents of a traffic advisory on September 16.

According to the City of Watertown DPW, work will be done on the sanitary sewer lines on the 300 block of Pleasant Street South.

The department will begin work at 7:30 a.m. on September 16 and will follow standard protocol to establish traffic control by installing temporary barricades, signage, and having on-site flagmen throughout the duration of the project.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes at this time.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.