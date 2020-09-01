Traffic advisory for street closures Wednesday and Thursday in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown DPW encourages motorists to utilize alternate traffic routes this week due to an installation of a new sanitary sewer main line.

On Wednesday September 2 beginning at 6:30 a.m., traffic will be closed off from the intersection of Academy Street and Pleasant Street along the 300 block of Pleasant Street South.

Additionally on Thursday September 3, starting at 7:30 a.m., the 300 block of Pleasant Street South between the intersection of Academy Street and Harrison Street will be closed.

Residents are encouraged to make alternate parking arrangements by parking on Harrison Street from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 3.

