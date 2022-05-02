WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown is notifying residents that some streets within the city will be closed on Tuesday, May 3. Specifically, the closings will affect Pearl Street and South Massey Street.

Pearl Street will be reduced to one lane in front of 808 Pearl Street on Tuesday. Parts of South Massey Street will also be reduced to one lane.

The City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works will be working in front of the Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station at 224 South Massey Street starting at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The work is expected to be completed by 4:30 p.m.

Public Works crews will be following a standard protocol to establish traffic control by installing temporary barricades, signage, and having on-site flagmen throughout the duration of the project. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and exercise caution when near the area.