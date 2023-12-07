SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is letting drivers know that on Wednesday, Dec. 13, beginning at 9 a.m. I-81 North will be reduced down to one lane between Exit 16A (Interstate 481 North DeWitt) and just north of the East Glen Avenue Bridge in the City of Syracuse.

The plan is to work on the construction of a new bridge that is south of the existing East Glen Avenue and will remain in place until the highway is re-designated as the new Business Loop 81 at the end of 2024. Signs will be in place alerting motorists of the lane closure, according to the NYSDOT.

These plans are all weather permitting.

A newly reconstructed Exit 16A will open to traffic on Dec. 13, as well. It will provide a two-lane connection from I-81 northbound to I-481 northbound.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

For up-to-date information, call 511, visit HERE, or the mobile site HERE.