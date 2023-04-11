WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With spring in the air, projects have restarted in the City of Watertown.

Beginning Thursday, April 13, Arcade Street will be closed to traffic between Arsenal and Court streets, adjacent to the Lachenauer Plaza, according to the City of Watertown’s Planning and Community Development Department.

This is due to construction work for the City’s ongoing Downtown Revitalization Initiative Streetscape Project, the Department confirmed in a press release.

During this project, eastbound traffic on Arsenal Street will be unable to turn left onto Arcade Street to access Court Street and instead need to circumnavigate Public Square to reach Court Street.

The City said it expects this closure to last for an extended period to allow for work.

Court Street and the segment of Arcade Street between Stone and Arsenal Streets adjacent to the Citibus Transfer Station will remain open without interruption.

Additionally, as the project progresses, short segments of roadway and sidewalk may be closed temporarily

A standard protocol will be followed by the City’s contractor to establish traffic control by installing temporary barricades, and signage and utilizing on-site flagmen.