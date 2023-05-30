WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Crews are preparing for more summer road work in the City of Watertown.

Beginning June 5, Sherman Street in the City of Watertown will have traffic delays due to construction, according to a press release from the City of Watertown Engineering Department.

Throughout the duration of the project, Watertown’s City contractor will follow standard protocol to establish traffic control through temporary barricades, signage and on-site flagmen.

The Engineering Department advised that these delays are expected to last through Monday, July 31, 2023.