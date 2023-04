WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Be prepared for traffic delays in the City of Watertown.

Beginning April 20, Thompson Street in Watertown will have traffic delays due to construction, according to a press release from the City’s Engineering Department.

These delays are expected to last through June 11, 2023, the Department confirmed.

Traffic control protocols will be utilized during this construction project. This includes the use of temporary barricades, signage and on-site flamen.