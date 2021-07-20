Traffic on Watertown’s Leray Street reduced to one lane

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A street in Watertown will reduce its traffic flow on Tuesday to allow for maintenance.

The City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works crew announced that it will be working in the 800 block of Leray Street beginning on Tuesday. July 20 at 8 a.m. This work will be done between the Burdick Street and East Hoard Street intersection and the City Limits.

Residents are warned that the 800 block of Leray Street will be reduced to one lane. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during this construction period. If in the area, all are urged to use extreme caution when encountering work crews and work zones.

According to the DPW, crews will follow standard protocols to establish traffic control. They plan to install temporary barricades, signage and have on-site flagman through the duration of the project.

Work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. on July 20.