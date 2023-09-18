OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Tuesday, September 12 traffic stop in the City of Ogdensburg led to the arrest of four people on multiple charges, including drug possession.

In a press release, Ogdensburg stated they police pulled over a 2016 Nissan Maxima. Authorities allegedly found eight grams of fentanyl, a gram of crystal meth, over 25 Oxycodone pills, 50 homemade xanax bars, and over $2,500 in cash.

Police officials charged 34-year-old Brittany Fuller of Potsdam and 45-year-old Amanda Maben of Watertown with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and a pair of counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. There was also a charge of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Maben also received a charge of tampering with physical evidence. Both Maben and Fuller ere arraigned and released on their own recognizance.

The stop led to a search warrant for 102 Ogden Street in the city. Over 50 grams of fentanyl, 20 grams of crystal meth, a number of controlled substance pills, over $1,000 in cash and other items.

Ogdensburg residents, Cody Garcia, 37, and Samantha Budd, 27, were arrested and had multiple charges against them. Both were charged with possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Police said the value of the drugs confiscated was nearly $9,000. Both were put in jailed without bail and the investigation is continuing.