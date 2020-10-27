Trail enhancement to continue at Thompson Park in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Trail enhancement is set to continue at Watertown’s Thompson Park.

City of Watertown Planer Michael DeMarco, and Chairman of Friends of Thompson Park Phillip Sprague, announced on October 27 the continuation of trail enhancement at Thompson Park.

A partnership between the City of Watertown, New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Student Conservation Association will provider SCA workers and City Parks and Recreation Department Staff. The crew will continue work near the corner of Thompson Boulevard and Gotham Street.

The project was originally started by Friends of Thompson Park, with a goal to improve public access to trails within Thompson Park.

According to the City of Watertown, this is in continuation of work that took place in early October, where SCA staff created a trailhead at the intersection.

Upcoming improvement operations will take place on October 29 through October 30, and expected to resume during November 2020.

