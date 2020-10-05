Trail enhancement to continue throughout the fall at Watertown’s Thompson Park

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Trail enhancement is set to continue at Thompson Park in Watertown.

The City of Watertown has announced their partnership with New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Student Conservation Association for a trail improvement project. The project was started by Friends of Thompson Park who have previously made trail improvements.

According to the City, the enhancement project began at the end of September and is set to continue throughout the fall. The project is a continuation of the 2019 project which targeted “Middle Trail.”

This round of improvements was started by targeting a trail head at the corner of Thompson Boulevard and Gotham Street.

Thompson Park was designed in the early 20th Century by John and Frederick Law Olmsted Jr., sons of Frederick Law Olmsted, who design New York City’s Central Park.

