JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country Family Health Center will be providing transportation options for students to receive health resources at South Jefferson Elementary Schools.

The South Jefferson Central School District partners with the North Country Family Health Center to provide students with health resources. Thanks to the partnership the District is able to school-based clinics at both Mannsville Elementary and Wilson Elementary.

Students in both buildings have access to medical, dental, and behavioral health providers. All medical and all preventive dental services are provided at no cost to parents for services provided at school. A dental site is also available to the Clarke Middle and High School students at Clarke High School which provides preventative dental services such as cleanings, screenings, sealants, and fluoride varnish treatments.

Starting February 7 the Health Center will offer transportation for middle school and high school students to be seen at the Wilson School-Based Clinic. Students who are interested in receiving behavioral health support will now be able to be transported to Wilson on Wednesdays for scheduled appointments.

Transportation is also available on the first and third Tuesday each month for students with a scheduled medical visit. However, students must be enrolled in the School-Based Health Program to use its services. More information can be found on the North Country Family Health Center website.