CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau is sponsoring the 2nd annual Trash Dash 5K this spring.

The goal of the walk is to bring the community together while benefiting the environment by picking up trash along the way. Trash bags and safety vests will be provided to participants before they are asked to walk the distance they feel their capable of before returning to their starting point.

The event will take place on April 30 at 9 a.m. in Gouverneur and Potsdam and on May 1 at 2 p.m. in Massena, Canton and Ogdensburg. Those who are interesting in participating will be asked to choose to register for a specific location and time before attending.

Youth Bureau Director Alexa Backus explained in a press release from the organization the impact the run has on the community.

“Teens, on the St. Lawrence County Youth Committee, wanted to offer the Trash Dash again this year. It was received extremely well (last year) and provides an opportunity for youth to come together, in their local communities, and do some roadside clean-up.”

Chairman of the Youth Committee and grant recipient Cole Siebels emphasized how the event has grown and what they hope the effort accomplishes this year.

“We are excited to once again be conducting this initiative. Everything we are doing is on a larger scale compared to last year, and we are ready to take action. Not only does this benefit our local environment, we also believe this is a great way to bring members of the community together for a really good cause,” Siebels said. “Once again, we expect to make a lasting positive impact. This year involves a unique opportunity, as we will be collecting important statistical data from the waste we remove from the environment. This will be used to further improve the North Country.”

Adults, families, teens, and organization teams are all encouraged to participate in the event. Those interested can register and find more information here.