LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A travel advisory is in effect for Lewis County.

Effective at 7:15 a.m. on Friday, February 25, this advisory was issued by Lewis County Sheriff Michale P. Carpinelli and is for all of Lewis County.

According to Carpinelli, this was issued due to heavy snow and poor road conditions. Lewis County residents are urged to avoid nonessential travel until these conditions clear.

A winter storm warning also remains active in Lewis County. This will expire at 10 p.m. on February 25.

