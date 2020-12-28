Travel Advisory issued for all of Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County officials have issued a travel advisory for residents.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, based in Lowville, New York, has issued a travel advisory for all of Lewis County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, this advisory officially began at 8:45 a.m. on December 28 and will remain in effect until further notice.

Lewis County Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli stated that “caution is advised as hazardous driving conditions could be encountered due to blowing snow and snow covered roads.”

New York State recommends the following safety tips in regards to driving in winter weather.

Avoid unnecessary driving during winter storms

Use caution on bridges as ice can form quicker than on roads

Drive at slower speeds when approaching wet leaves on roadways

Stock vehicles with emergency survival gear; blankets, shovel, flashlight, batteries, warm clothing, tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods

This advisory is following a winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service out of Buffalo. The advisory is set to remain in affect through 1 a.m. on December 29, 2020, and impacts both Jefferson and Lewis counties.

LATEST STORIES: