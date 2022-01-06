JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local residents are being asked to avoid unnecessary travel as lake effect snow is expected to continue Thursday night.

Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management has issued a county-wide travel advisory for the county, effective at 1 p.m. on January 6.

According to officials, this advisory was issued as there continues to be shifting lake effect snow bandstand heavy snow conditions throughout Jefferson County.

If travel is required, motorists are urged to use extra caution and provide extra time on the roads. This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Lake effect snow warnings will remain in effect in both Jefferson and Lewis counties through 1 a.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the storm for all current weather alerts, up-to-date forecasts and nearby closings and delays.