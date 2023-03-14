LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A travel advisory has been issued by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

This affects all of Lewis County. The advisory was issued by Lewis County Sheriff Michael Caprinelli around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

Carpinelli said this will remain in effect until further notice due to heavy snow and slippery road conditions.

The Sheriff’s Office urged motorists to use caution while traveling and allow extra time to reach their destinations during this time.

A winter storm warning will remain active in Lewis County until 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15.