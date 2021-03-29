Travel advisory issued for Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A travel advisory was issued early this morning for all of Lewis County.

This advisory was issued by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 4:30 a.m. on March 29, 2021.

According to Lewis County Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli, this was issued due to snow covered roads and the potential for trees and wires obstructing the roadway.

Lewis County residents are urged to use caution while driving throughout the region.

