LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Travelers in Lewis County were warned last night of dangerous road conditions.

Around 7:30 p.m. on January 12, Lewis County Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli issued a travel advisory for the entire county.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, this advisory was issued due to black ice and freezing drizzle. These conditions were reported to have created slippery roads some limited visibilities.

Lewis County residents are urged to slow down and use caution on the roads until these conditions clear. The travel advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.