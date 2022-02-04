(UPDATE) — The travel advisory for Lewis County was lifted at 9:15 a.m. on February 4. This was rescinded by Lewis County Sherif Michael P. Carpinelli.

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — As of early Friday morning, a travel advisory remained in effect for Lewis County.

This advisory was first issued by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on February 3, 2022, and went into effect at 9:30 p.m for the entire county.

Lewis County Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli said that this advisory was issued due to snow-covered and slippery roads.

This coincides with the winter storm warning currently active in Lewis, Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, which will remain active until 1 p.m. on February 4.

Lewis County’s travel advisory will remain in effect until it is rescinded by the Sheriff’s Department.

