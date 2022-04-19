LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents in Lewis County are being urged to stay safe on the roads this morning.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued a travel advisory for all of the County at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19. This was issued due to snow and poor road conditions as a late-season winter storm began in the morning hours.

The Sheriff’s Office warned that travel will continue to be difficult at times and this will impact the morning commute on Tuesday.

A severe winter storm warning will remain in effect in the county until 5 p.m. on April 19. Snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour will be possible.

