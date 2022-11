LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A travel advisory has been issued for Lewis County, according to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

This advisory was issued at 5:47 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16 and affects the entire county.

It was issued due to icy road conditions, according to Lewis County Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli.

The travel advisory will remain active until rescinded by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.