LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A travel advisory has been issued by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Travel is hazardous in Lewis County due to lake effect snow bands moving across the region, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

This advisory affects all of Lewis County and was issued at 5 a.m. on Thursday, December and will remain active until further notice.

A lake effect snow warning also remains active for Lewis County through 7 p.m. on Thursday as up to 14 inches is expected to accumulate over the Tug Hill Plateau.

Check back with ABC50 for updated weather alerts.