Travel advisory issued for Lewis County due to Lake Effect

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Due to extreme winter weather in the region, an update has been announced regarding travel.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has officially issued a travel advisory for all of Lewis County. This advisory took effect at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19.

According to Deputies, this advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Deputies stated that this means that caution is advised while driving or traveling throughout the region while the travel advisory is in effect. It was issued as a result of snow covered roads.

Jefferson and Lewis counties are currently under a lake effect snow warning. The warning was issued by the National Weather Service and is set to expire on Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Regional residents should expect snow accumulations of 6 inches to one foot in the most persistent snow bands.