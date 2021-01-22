Travel advisory issued for Lewis County early Friday morning

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — As North Country residents woke up this morning, lake effect snow continued to fall.

As a result, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued a travel advisory for the entire county early Friday morning.

According to Lewis County Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli, this advisory cautions residents on the road as hazardous driving conditions could be encountered in the region due to snow covered road.

This advisory officially went into effect at 5 a.m. and will remain until further notice.