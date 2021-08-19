Travel advisory issued for Lewis County, some roads closed

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County officials are warning residents and visitors of dangerous travel conditions.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel advisory for southern Lewis County. This is due to multiple flooded and washed out roadways in the region.

According to the Sherriff’s Office, State Route 26 at the Lewis and Oneida county lines in West Leyden is flooded. Additionally, Agers Falls on the Lyondsdale Road is currently closed due to an increased flow over damn and falls areas. Local residents are urged to avoid both areas until further notice.

The travel advisory issued by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office will remain in effect until further notice. The county is expected to get more rain throughout the day which could worsen conditions.

The National Weather Service also issued a severe flood warning for southern Lewis County and southeastern Oswego County on Thursday morning. This warning is set to expire at 11:30 a.m. A flash flood warning remains in effect for Lewis County.