Travel advisory issued for Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A travel advisory has been issued for Lewis County.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office officially issued a travel advisory for all of Lewis County on Tuesday afternoon. According to Deputies, caution is advised while on the roads as ongoing snow accumulations can create hazardous driving conditions.

The travel advistory was officially issed at 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2021.

Lewis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the advisory will remain in effect until further notice.