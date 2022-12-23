LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A travel ban will begin Friday night for all of Lewis County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

This ban begins at 6 p.m. on December 23 and the Sheriff’s Office said it was issued due to dangerous roads and blizzard-like conditions.

The ban excludes the following groups and relevant personnel:

Media

Fire, law enforcement and emergency services

Government officers and those who provide services connected with emergency work such as the Highway Department or road crews

Any vehicle or person on their way to and from performing an immediately essential acct associated with the preservation of life or property.

The travel ban will remain active until further notice.