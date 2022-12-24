JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A state of emergency was declared for Jefferson County on Saturday morning and a travel ban is now in effect.

The travel ban was issued at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office due to blizzard conditions, impassable roads and limited visibility.

The travel ban will remain in effect until further notice. Only limited travel is permitted during the ban for rescue and emergency personnel, including:

medical personnel;

fire personnel;

law enforcement; and

emergency services personnel;

government officers and personnel rendering services connected to the emergency, such as highway department employees; and

any essential vehicle or person “on their way to performing an immediately essential act associated with the preservation of life and/or property.”

The blizzard conditions are expected to last through Christmas and Governor Hochul has declared a state of emergency at the state level through Monday.