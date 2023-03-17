WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some streets in the City of Watertown will be closed temporarily next week.

Beginning Monday, March 20, a National Grid contractor will remove hazardous trees with a cran at five locations, according to a press release from the City of Watertown Engineering Department.

Tree removal will take place in the following locations in the listed sequence:

635 Starbuck Avenue

668 Leray Street

856 Leray Street

165 Main Street

112 West Lynde Street

The Engineering Department confirmed that each location will be closed intermittently beginning at 7 a.m. Crews will install temporary barricades and signage for the duration of the street project.

Motorists should expect delays or detours. Caution is advised when encountering work crews.

All work should be completed by 5 p.m. on March 23.