WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An individual was arrested on Wednesday morning following an incident at Watertown High School.

Watertown City School District Patricia LaBarr confirmed in a message to parents that on June 8 there was an incident with a trespasser at Watertown High School.

According to LaBarr, claims posted on Snapchat said the trespasser had a weapon, however, School Resource Office Josh Davis was on-site at the time of the incident and confirmed there was not a weapon.

LaBarr stated that the trespasser was arrested and all students have been deemed safe.

This is a developing story. ABC50 will provide more details as information is released.