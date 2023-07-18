WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — TRICARE has extended some temporary benefits due to recent flooding in New York.

TRICARE beneficiaries in 44 New York counties may receive emergency prescription refills through Monday, July 24, according to the Defense Health Agency.

In the North Country, this includes Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

This program was extended from July 20 to July 24 as counties throughout the state continue to recover from extreme flooding.

According to the DHA, those seeking emergency refills should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy. If the bottle is unavailable, the label is damaged or is missing, beneficiaries should contact Express Scripts, Inc.

Additional New York counties impacted include Albany, Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Clinton, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Livingston, Madison, Monroe, Montgomery, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, Otsego, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, Ulster, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Westchester and Yates.

Additional information can be found on the TRICARE website.