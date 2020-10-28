Trick or Treat? Dry, cold and sunny weather for Halloween

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Charges dismissed against Schenectady man who was subject of controversial arrest
- UAlbany ramps up COVID-19 testing to prevent community spread
- Albany Lark Street Restaurant week to help small businesses
- It’s a hoax: Facebook post offers free Chick-fil-A gift basket
- Pink 4 Hope: Erie County mother and daughter fundraise, create baskets to help breast cancer patients
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.